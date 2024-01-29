Tremendous Bowl 58: Kansas Metropolis Chiefs beat Baltimore Ravens to earn shot at title defence

An Isiah Pacheco touchdown put the Chiefs 14-7 up midway through the second quarter, but defences then dominated, with Kansas City pulling off two key plays to seal victory.

The first was a touchdown-saving tackle by L’Jarius Sneed at the start of the fourth quarter as the Chiefs cornerback punched the ball out of Zay Flowers’ grasp as the Ravens receiver reached for the end zone.

With Baltimore trailing 17-7 with less than seven minutes left, Jackson then took a shot at the end zone but was intercepted by safety Deon Bush.

The Chiefs will play either the Detroit Lions or San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58, which will be played in Las Vegas on 11 February.

This is set to be the second campaign in which Jackson, 27, has produced an MVP-winning season only for the Ravens to fall short in the post-season.

After Mahomes fired a 19-yard dart to Kelce just inside the pylon on Kansas City’s opening drive, Jackson replied by escaping a sack to launch a 30-yard touchdown to Flowers.

