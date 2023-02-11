[Trending] Global Lead Acid Battery Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 115.1 Billi… – Press Release

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., Feb. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “ Lead Acid Battery Market Size , Share, Growth Analysis Report By Construction Method (VRLA Lead Acid Battery and Flooded Lead Acid Battery), By Type (Motive Lead Acid Battery, Stationary Lead Acid Battery, and SLI Lead Acid Battery), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Transportation, Utilities, and Industrial), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030″ in its research database.

“According to Facts and Factors, the global lead acid battery market size was worth around USD 79.9 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 115.1 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 2.52% between 2022 and 2030.”

Lead Acid Battery Market Overview:

Lead-acid batteries are the first type of rechargeable battery ever developed and they are currently the most commonly used batteries in systems that convert light into electricity or photovoltaic systems. As compared to other modern-age batteries, lead-acid batteries do not have a relatively higher energy density but they offer longevity and are more cost-effective. A lead acid battery is made of a lead oxide positive electrode and a spongy or porous lead negative electrode. The porous structure of lead negative electrode allows the lead to form or dissolve which is required to store energy.

The electrode couple is placed in an electrolyte solution that is made of water and sulfuric acid. Both the electrodes are separated by a chemically permeable but electrically insulating membrane which also plays an important role in preventing electrical shorting which may occur due to the electrolytic solution. The energy-storing capacity of lead-acid batteries works on reversible chemical reactions.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more…