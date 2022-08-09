Trent Boult: New Zealand bowler to have ‘considerably lowered’ function with Black Caps

Trent Boult took 16 wickets in the recent three-match test series against England, including 5-106 in the first innings of the second Test at Trent Bridge

Trent Boult has been released from his New Zealand contract in order to spend more time with his family and play in domestic leagues around the world.

As a result the bowler, 33, will have a “significantly reduced” role with his country, New Zealand Cricket said.

Boult has taken 317 wickets in 78 Tests and is currently top of the one-day international bowling rankings.

He said it has been a “really tough decision” but “the time is right to move into this next phase”.

“I still have a big desire to represent my country and feel I have the skills to deliver at international level,” Boult said.

“However, I respect the fact that not having a national contract will affect my chances of selection.

“Ultimately this decision is about my wife Gert and our three young boys.

“Family has always been the biggest motivator for me and I feel…