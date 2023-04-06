Trevali Mining Corporation: Supreme Court of British Columbia Appoints Sharehold… – Press Release

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ – The Supreme Court of British Columbia has granted a CCAA Shareholder Representation Order subject to proceedings under Canada’s Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (“CCAA“) in the matter of Trevali Mining Corporation.

IN THE SUPREME COURT OF BRITISH COLUMBIA

IN THE MATTER OF THE COMPANIES’ CREDITORS ARRANGEMENT ACT, RSC 1985, C C-36, AS AMENDED

AND

IN THE MATTER OF THE BUSINESS CORPORATIONS ACT, SBC 2002, C 57, AS AMENDED AND THE BUSINESS CORPORATIONS ACT, SNB 1981, C B-9.1, AS AMENDED

AND

IN THE MATTER OF A PLAN OF COMPROMISE AND ARRANGEMENT OF TREVALI MINING CORPORATION AND TREVALI MINING (NEW BRUNSWICK) LTD.

NOTICE OF CCAA SHAREHOLDER REPRESENTATION ORDER

TAKE NOTICE THAT, on March 29, 2023, the Supreme Court of British Columbia granted the CCAA Shareholder Representation Order, pursuant to which, subject to certain limited exceptions: