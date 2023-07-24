Trevor Francis: Ex-England participant and Britain’s first £1m footballer dies aged 69

A look back at when Brian Clough signed Trevor Francis as Britain’s first £1m player

Former England forward Trevor Francis has died aged 69 after suffering a heart attack in Spain.

In 1979 he became Britain’s first £1m footballer when he moved from Birmingham City to Brian Clough’s Nottingham Forest.

He won two European Cups with Forest – in 1979, when he scored the winner against Malmo, and 1980.

Francis also won 52 England caps, scoring 12 goals, before embarking on a managerial career.

A statement released on behalf of his family said: “This has come as a huge shock to everybody. We are all very upset.

“He was a legendary footballer but he was also an extremely nice person.”

Francis spent half the year in Spain and the rest in Solihull. He suffered a heart attack 11 years ago and had kept himself fit since with daily power walks.

He had an annual health check through the League Managers’ Association and, according to his spokesman, was “enjoying life very much”.

Francis lost wife Helen…