TrialWire Technology Platform Announces Success-based Patient Recruitment Plan -… – Press Release

ADELAIDE, AUS, July 18, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – TrialWire(TM) Technology Platform, the fastest and most secure digital patient recruitment Platform for trial rescue powered by Salesforce Health Cloud, today announced the launch of its success-based recruitment plan.
With clinical budgets and investment funds tightening globally, TrialWire is supporting the biotech drug development sector with a success-based patient recruitment solution.
Designed to help manage budgets, the Success-based Plan means sponsors only pay when a person is actually enrolled in a study.
In addition, recruitment can start in under 24-hours because the Platform isn’t subject to the normal lengthy approval processes.
The Success-based Plan includes all the normal benefits from the TrialWire(TM) Technology Platform:
– Dedicated secure dashboards for each Study Coordinator where they can review patient details and medical information
– Multiple dashboards per site so all Study Coordinators can see real-time progress
– Dashboards for sponsors and CROs where they can see de-identified referral status information
– Secure SMS system inside their dashboards for instant communications with the patient – book calls and screening visits
– Automated AI-Match and algorithm-driven “find and screen” patients process
– Minute-by-minute metrics for Study Coordinators showing numbers referred, contacted, screened, and enrolled at their site
– Minute-by-minute metrics for sponsors and CROs showing numbers referred, contacted, screened, and enrolled – across all sites on a study
– HIPAA compliance and all patient privacy security
– Built on the Salesforce Health Cloud
– Unlimited number of sites globally
– Available in all languages
With more than 80% of clinical trials failing to recruit patients on time, and 30% of research sites not able to meet enrollment goals – 10% of sites don’t enroll any patients – TrialWire(TM) offers peace of mind for sponsors and their CROs.
TrialWire(TM) is ideal for sponsors and CROs wanting…