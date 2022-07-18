TrialWire Technology Platform Announces Success-based Patient Recruitment Plan -… – Press Release

ADELAIDE, AUS, July 18, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – TrialWire(TM) Technology Platform, the fastest and most secure digital patient recruitment Platform for trial rescue powered by Salesforce Health Cloud, today announced the launch of its success-based recruitment plan.

With clinical budgets and investment funds tightening globally, TrialWire is supporting the biotech drug development sector with a success-based patient recruitment solution.

Designed to help manage budgets, the Success-based Plan means sponsors only pay when a person is actually enrolled in a study.

In addition, recruitment can start in under 24-hours because the Platform isn’t subject to the normal lengthy approval processes.

The Success-based Plan includes all the normal benefits from the TrialWire(TM) Technology Platform:

– Dedicated secure dashboards for each Study Coordinator where they can review patient details and medical information

– Multiple dashboards per site so all Study Coordinators can see real-time progress

– Dashboards for sponsors and CROs where they can see de-identified referral status information

– Secure SMS system inside their dashboards for instant communications with the patient – book calls and screening visits

– Automated AI-Match and algorithm-driven “find and screen” patients process

– Minute-by-minute metrics for Study Coordinators showing numbers referred, contacted, screened, and enrolled at their site

– Minute-by-minute metrics for sponsors and CROs showing numbers referred, contacted, screened, and enrolled – across all sites on a study

– HIPAA compliance and all patient privacy security

– Built on the Salesforce Health Cloud

– Unlimited number of sites globally

– Available in all languages

With more than 80% of clinical trials failing to recruit patients on time, and 30% of research sites not able to meet enrollment goals – 10% of sites don’t enroll any patients – TrialWire(TM) offers peace of mind for sponsors and their CROs.

TrialWire(TM) is ideal for sponsors and CROs wanting…