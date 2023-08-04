Trinity Capital Inc. Announces Pricing of $75.0 Million of Shares of Common Stoc… – Press Release

PHOENIX, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Trinity Capital Inc. (“Trinity”) TRIN TRINL))), an internally managed business development company, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $75.0 million of shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $14.45 per share. In connection with the proposed offering, Trinity has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 778,546 additional shares of its common stock. All of the shares of common stock to be sold in the offering are to be sold by Trinity. The completion of the offering is subject to customary closing conditions. The shares of common stock are expected to be delivered on August 8, 2023.

Trinity intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to pay down a portion of its existing indebtedness outstanding under its KeyBank Credit Facility, to make investments in accordance with its investment objective and investment strategy, and for general corporate purposes.

UBS Investment Bank, Morgan Stanley, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, RBC Capital Markets, and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint-lead book-running managers for the offering. Compass Point, Ladenburg Thalmann and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The shares are being sold pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form N-2 that has been filed with, and has been declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks and charges and expenses of Trinity before investing. The preliminary prospectus, dated August 3, 2023, and accompanying prospectus, dated January 27, 2022, each of which has been filed with the SEC, contain a description of these matters and other important information about Trinity and should be read carefully before investing.

This press release will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities…