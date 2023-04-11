Trip.com data reveals soaring demand for travel to Asia-Pacific destinations in … – Press Release

SINGAPORE, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Asia-Pacific countries have been a magnet for tourists over the years. They are incredibly diverse and culturally rich, with many incredible sights to explore. Before the pandemic, the Asia-Pacific tourism sector was thriving, attracting visitors from around the world year after year.

According to Statista (2023), the volume of inbound travellers is expected to grow throughout 2023 and 2024, rising by 94% compared to the previous year. Regarding tourism growth throughout APAC, Trip.com data analyses the booking trends to popular destination spots, including Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong, and has consistently had high search figures for this region.

Recently, Trip.com Group has strengthened its partnerships with stakeholders to position Japan as a top destination, with Chief Marketing Officer, Sun Bo, meeting the commissioner of Japan in March 2023. Japan has consistently been ranked among the top five destinations globally in terms of bookings and search volumes since entry restrictions were eased in Q4 2022. According to Trip.com data, global hotel bookings for arrivals between 15 March and 30 June increased by 237% YoY. Global flight bookings also increased by 317% (2022-2023) for travellers during the same period. The most popular European flight routes were from London to Tokyo and Paris to Tokyo.

The best time to visit Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka is between March-April for cherry blossom season in Japan, to witness the world-famous flowers bloom in top tourist spots. Japan’s unique blend of fascinating culture, incredible landscapes and delicious food makes for a sought-after destination for travellers. According to Trip.com data, the top three cities visited in Japan were Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto. Osaka, known for famous landmarks such as Osaka Castle, Osaka Aquarium Dotonbori and Tennoji Park, is part of a long list of must-visit landmarks. The ancient city of Kyoto was the traditional home of the Japanese royal…