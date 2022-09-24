Tropical power winds anticipated Sunday night

(CNS): TD9 which was expected to become a tropical storm Friday night was located just over 700 miles from Grand Cayman at 7pm local time. Cayman is now under a Hurricane Watch, given the expectation that by the time this weather system reaches local waters it will be a hurricane packing winds well over 70mph. Tropical storm force winds are expected to begin at 6pm on Sunday evening with flooding on Grand Cayman in low lying areas and projected rainfall in the region of 8 to 10 inches. By the early hours of Monday as the storm passes over the island we can expect winds well in excess of 75mph.

In an address to the nation confirming the hurricane watch Premier Wayne Panton urged everyone to monitor official communication channels to track the development of this storm system.

“Please ensure that you have ample supplies to provide for yourself and your loved ones through the storm and 48 hours thereafter. Important provisions include prescription medications, baby…