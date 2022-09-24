Tropical Storm Ian forecast to hit Cayman as hurricane on Sunday

For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

Update 10pm Friday 23 Sept: Tropical Storm Ian has formed and is currently 680 miles east-south-east of Grand Cayman, the US National Hurricane Center has said in a Friday night advisory.

With maximum sustained winds of 40 miles-per-hour with higher gusts, the storm is projected to intensify to a hurricane before arriving near the Cayman Islands late Sunday.

On Friday evening the Cayman Islands was placed under a Hurricane Watch in anticipation of the forthcoming severe weather conditions.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane force winds are likely to impact the Cayman Islands within 48 hours.

Ian is moving west-north-west at 12 miles-per-hour with a minimum central pressure of 1005 MB or 29.68 inches, according to the report.

