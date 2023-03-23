Trudeau lays out China strategy forward of Biden assembly





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau laid out a three-pronged vision of engagement, competition and confrontation with China in a CNN interview on Thursday, ahead of a much-anticipated meeting with US President Joe Biden in which the two Western leaders are expected to cover a number of security issues.

Speaking with CNN’s Paula Newton, Trudeau said that in areas like climate change, Canada aims to “engage constructively” with Beijing, while still challenging its approach in areas such as human rights and security. “We’re going to have to continue to be wide-eyed and clear about the threat that China poses and wants to pose to the stability of our democracies,” he said.

Trudeau will meet with Biden later Thursday, marking the US President’s first official overnight visit to the country since entering the White House more than two years ago. The trip is anticipated…