True Velocity Launches Innovative Retail Training Program – Breeze Hldgs Acquisi… – Press Release

GARLAND, Texas, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Texas-based ammunition manufacturer TV Ammo, Inc. (“True Velocity”) in coordination with leadership at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s stores has launched a retail training program to educate thousands of managers and store team members at more than 150 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s locations nationwide.



The mandatory training program, named “True Velocity University,” utilizes four in-depth video “chapters” to familiarize Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s store outfitters not only with the differentiating attributes of True Velocity’s advanced composite-cased ammunition but also to inform them about the company’s corporate culture, brand strategy and disruptive manufacturing technology. Upon completion of the training program, each participating outfitter will be tested on their knowledge of True Velocity and its ammunition.

“We realize that the thousands of individual Bass Pro and Cabela’s outfitters are critical to the success of our partnership with Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s,” said True Velocity Chairman and Co-CEO Kevin Boscamp. “We want to make sure we are equipping them with the knowledge they need to explain why we believe True Velocity is the most advanced ammunition available on the market.”

“True Velocity’s culture of relentless innovation is a tailor-made fit with our company’s commitment of service and value to our loyal and passionate customers,” said Johnny Morris, the founder of Bass Pro Shops and noted conservationist. “We place value in the expert voice of our outfitters to help sportsmen and women find the very best quality gear at our stores. Through this training program, we are partnering with True Velocity to offer our customers the very best experience both in-store and out at the range.”

The deployment of “True Velocity University” is part of a broader strategic partnership between True Velocity and Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s. Announced in November 2022, the partnership brings True Velocity’s line…