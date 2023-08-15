Trump indictments: A quite simple information to his 4 massive authorized instances

Former President Donald Trump is facing dozens of criminal charges and will go on trial several times in the next 18 months.
His legal problems are mounting as he campaigns to become president again in the 2024 election.
Here’s a guide to what is going on.
What just happened to Trump?
On Monday night, a prosecutor in the US state of Georgia laid out a number of charges levelled at the Republican former president.
He is accused of engaging in a conspiracy to steal votes cast in 2020 for Democrat Joe Biden, and effectively overturn his narrow defeat in the state.
There are 13 charges against Mr Trump laid out in a document which is called an indictment. It’s his fourth indictment this year.
What does it mean to be indicted?
An indictment is when a person is formally charged with a crime and they must then appear in court to enter a plea.
Mr Trump has appeared in court three times already to face other charges and denied them all.
He must do so again in Atlanta,…