Trump media merger is not lifeless but after deal will get a lifeline

Digital World failed to receive shareholder approval by Thursday’s deadline to extend its merger agreement.

However, the shell company said in a Friday filing it has been able to buy additional time because its sponsor, ARC Global Investments II, deposited nearly $3 million into the company’s trust account to exercise an option to unilaterally extend the merger agreement by three months.

If this hadn’t happened, the entire deal could have unraveled, forcing Digital World to return the roughly $300 million it has raised. That money is intended to fund the merger with Truth Social owner Trump Media & Technology Group. A liquidation would have also threatened the additional $1 billion the Trump media company has raised.

Digital World is still urging shareholders to back a proposal to extend its merger agreement by a year. A special shareholder meeting has been adjourned until October 10.