Trust Bank Onboards Over 450,000 Customers in Five Months, Utilizing FICO Platfo… – Press Release

Singapore’s leading digital bank wins FICO® Decisions Award for Customer Onboarding and Management

Trust Bank, Singapore’s first cloud-native bank, has become one of the world’s fastest growing digital banks while managing risk using FICO® Platform. Trust acquired 100,000 customers in just ten days after it launched in September 2022 and exceeded 450,000, equivalent to 9 percent of the Singapore market, within just five months. Trust Bank can onboard a customer and deliver a credit card to them digitally on their phone within four minutes.

Trust Bank implemented the customer onboarding and risk management capabilities within FICO® Platform, a cloud-based decisioning platform that allows companies to centralize and operationalize advanced analytics at speed.

“As a CRO, I like the flexibility to be able to make changes quickly so that we can respond to the market and customer feedback,” said Lalit Lohia, Chief Risk Officer at Trust Bank. “FICO Platform helps us to deliver that edge.”

A Credit Card in Just Minutes

When Trust launched, creating an exceptional onboarding experience was key. To do so, Trust made its account opening fast and easy for new customers. The seamless digital approval process enabled Trust to deliver an average onboarding time of under three minutes for a savings account and under four minutes for a credit card, creating a new onboarding experience for the market.

“A seamless and delightful customer onboarding experience was a…