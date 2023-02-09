Trust in government is recovering but a new “generational trust gap” is emerging… – Press Release

Toronto, ON, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New tracking research shows a recovery of trust in government among Canadians as pandemic fatigue ends and an emerging “generational trust gap” that could upset the electoral map and change how leaders work in Canada. Older generations are more likely to think that governments should play a major role in society, compared to young people – different expectations could lead to different voting priorities.

The 2023 Proof Strategies CanTrust Index – one of the largest annual studies of trust in Canada, which examines trust in leaders, sources of information, institutions and more – puts aggregate trust among Canadians up five per cent (39 per cent, up from 34 per cent in 2022) – the highest since 2019. The increase was driven in part by a 15 per cent increase in trust in government and an eight per cent increase in trust in the news media.

“Canadians still trust government over large corporations, but politicians have a lot of work to do in their own trust,” said Bruce MacLellan, President & CEO of Proof Strategies. “While trust is improving as we surface from the darkest hours of the pandemic, we see an emerging tsunami of change with younger generations losing trust and changing expectations,” he added.

The generational trust gap

Across social, economic and electoral questions, there is a widening gap in trust between younger and older generations. When asked if most people can be trusted, 39 per cent of Gen Zs and 45 per cent of millennials said yes, compared to 52 per cent of boomers and 76 per cent of Canadians aged 75 and older. In the wake of COVID-19, 63 per cent of boomers trust the Canadian healthcare system compared to only 45 per cent of millennials. Looking at aggregate trust in the core pillars that underpin society, trust remains flat at 35 per cent of millennials compared to boomers, at 45 per cent. While boomers have changed from a generation previously known for championing…