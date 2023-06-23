TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. Issues Correction to Press Release Announcing its Anticipate… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. MEDS (“TRxADE”), a pharmaceutical exchange platform, today announced a correction to its press release issued on Friday, June 23, 2023, 8:05 U.S. Eastern Time, entitled “Superlatus, Inc. to Combine with TRxADE HEALTH, Inc., to Create a Global Food Consolidation Platform” (the “Prior Press Release”).



On June 22, 2023, Superlatus, Inc. (“Superlatus”) signed a binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) to be acquired by TRxADE (the “Merger”). The number of shares that Superlatus will receive upon the closing of the Merger was miscalculated due to an error in the valuation of TRxADE. TRxADE and Superlatus have subsequently amended the LOI to reflect the correct number of shares, and TRxADE is issuing this correction notice to correct the error in the Prior Press Release.

The corrected statement is as follows:

Upon closing of the Merger, shareholders of Superlatus will receive 3,839,176 shares of MEDS, valued at $58.61 per share, and comprised of (i) common shares in an amount representing 19.99% of the total issued and outstanding stock of MEDS after Closing, and (ii) the remainder in shares of a new class of MEDS non-voting preferred stock, in each case multiplied by such shareholder’s pro rata percentage ownership.

About Superlatus, Inc.

Superlatus is a diversified food technology company with distribution capabilities. We scale food innovation and transformational change to our food systems to optimize food security and population health via innovative CPG products, agritech, foodtech, plant-based proteins and alt-proteins. We provide industry-leading processing and forming technologies that create high nutrition, high taste, and textured foods. Our management team consists of world-class food executives with an unparalleled understanding of technology and taste. For more information on Superlatus, please visit Superlatus’ website at https://www.superlatusfoods.com.

About TRxADE HEALTH, INC.

TRxADE HEALTH MEDS…