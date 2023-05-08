TSI CEO Tiana Sanchez to speak at California HR Conference May 8-10 2023 in Long… – Press Release

TSI CEO and Speaker Tiana Sanchez is leading a Specialty Track: Executive Leadership discussion at the California HR Conference this week (May 8-10, 2023) in Long Beach, California, that is being hosted by PIHRA (Professionals In Human Resources Association).

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — As TSI CEO/Founder, Executive Coach, Number 1 Bestselling Author and leadership and development thought leader, Tiana Sanchez will be speaking to Human Resources professionals at the California HR Conference this week (May 8-10, 2023) at the Long Beach Entertainment and Convention Center. As part of the Specialty Track: Executive Leadership, Sanchez will lead an interactive discussion session called: “The Undefeatable Leader: a Fluid Conversation on Leading People After a Crisis” on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, 1:30-2:30pm PST in Room 104 B.

This California HR Conference 2023 is being hosted by the Professionals In Human Resources Association (PIHRA), which is an affiliate of SHRM (Society of Human Resource Management). This in-person and virtual streaming conference is considered a “hub of human resource content for professionals who either practice or are responsible for HR management in California.”

Based on 12+ years as an organizational development company CEO, Sanchez’s CA HR 2023 session will include an important discussion on how crisis affects leaders during and after a major disturbance. To help Human Resources professionals, the session will cover how to shift leadership styles to foster trust and improve the employee’s experience after a big event such as the pandemic or layoffs. Her TSI (Tiana Sanchez International)’s public and private sector corporate training and development client list includes Sony Pictures, BMW, Mercedes Benz, and California State University Long Beach.

Along with Sanchez, this year’s CAHR23 speakers will include special guests such as Megan Rapinoe, Trusaic’s Chief Equality Officer and professional athlete for the Women’s U.S. Soccer…