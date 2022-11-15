TSMC inventory surges after Warren Buffett’s firm buys $4 billion stake



Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company surged on Tuesday after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it had purchased a $4.1 billion stake in one of the world’s largest chipmakers.

In a filing with the United States’ Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Berkshire Hathaway

(BRKA) said it acquired about 60 million American depository shares of TSMC

(TSM) in the three months ended September.

Shares of TSMC were up over 8% in Taiwan on Tuesday.

“TSMC welcomes all investors with the propensity to buy and hold TSMC’s stock,” a spokesperson for the chipmaker said.

TSMC accounts for an estimated 90% of the world’s super-advanced computer chips, supplying tech giants including Apple

(AAPL) and Qualcomm

