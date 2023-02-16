TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins – Press Release

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ –

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BUZZ CAPITAL 2 INC. (“BUZH.P”)

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, February 17, 2023, the securities of Buzz Capital 2 Inc. will resume trading, a news release having been issued on November 10, 2022 announcing that the Company would not be proceeding with its proposed transaction.

RONIN VENTURES CORP. (“RVC.P”)

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 3, 2022, and the news releases issued by Ronin Ventures Inc. (the “Company”) on October 5, 2022, and February 14, 2023, effective at the opening, Friday, February 17, 2023, the securities of the Company will resume trading.

23/02/15 – TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABEN RESOURCES LTD. (“ABN”)

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) has accepted for filing documentation (the “Amending Agreement”) with respect to an extension of the deadline for the $25,000 cash payment, 150,000 share issuance (the “Payment Obligations”) and $250,000 exploration expenditure (the “Expenditure Obligations”) obligations due on December 31, 2022 under an option agreement, as previously approved by the Exchange in its bulletin dated January 25, 2022, with a Non-Arm’s Length Party (the “Optionor”).

Pursuant to the Amending Agreement, the deadline for the Payment Obligations will be extended till March 31, 2023 and the deadline for the Expenditure Obligations will be extended till June 30, 2023. In consideration for the aforementioned extension, the Company will issue 350,000 shares to the Optionor.

Please refer to the Company’s news releases dated January 23, 2023 and