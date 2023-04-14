Tuberculosis Treatment Drugs Market to Reach $3.2 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at … – Press Release

Rising investments in R&D and clinical trials to develop new drugs & treatments for treating tuberculosis and rise in adoption of combinational therapy drive the growth of the global tuberculosis treatment drugs market

PORTLAND, Ore., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Tuberculosis Treatment Drugs Market by Disease Type (Active TB, Latent TB), by Therapy (First-Line Therapy, Second-Line Therapy), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies, and Online Providers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031″. According to the report, the global tuberculosis treatment drugs industry generated $1.9 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $3.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13607

Prime determinants of growth

Rising investments in R&D and clinical trials to develop new drugs & treatments for treating tuberculosis and rise in adoption of combinational therapy drive the growth of the global tuberculosis treatment drugs market. However, stringent regulatory guidelines for product approval and side effects associated with anti-TB drugs restrict the tuberculosis treatment drugs market growth. On the contrary, the growing initiatives from government organizations for tuberculosis awareness are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the tuberculosis treatment drugs market during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global POU water purifier market, owing to the rise in number of patients suffering from TB and COVID-19 infection.

In addition, rise in number of patients affected by drug-resistant tuberculosis and increase in diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis is expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The active tuberculosis…