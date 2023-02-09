Tucows Announces $40 Million Stock Buyback Program – Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) – Press Release

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Tucows Inc. TCX TC announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program to repurchase, from time to time if and as appropriate, up to $40 million of its common stock in the open market.

The new $40 million buyback program will commence February 10, 2023 and will terminate on or before February 9, 2024. Purchases for the new buyback program will be made exclusively through the facilities of the Nasdaq Capital Market. The previously announced $40 million buyback program, which commenced February 11, 2022, has been terminated.

Any shares purchased by Tucows under the stock buyback program will be retired and returned to treasury.

The timing and exact number of common shares purchased will be at Tucows’ discretion and will depend on available cash and market conditions. Tucows may suspend or discontinue the repurchases at any time, including in the event Tucows would be deemed to be making an acquisition of its own shares under Rule 13e-3 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Subject to applicable securities laws and stock exchange rules, all purchases will occur through the open market and may be in large block purchases. Tucows does not intend to purchase its shares from its management team or other insiders.

The purchase will be funded from available working capital and existing credit facilities. As of February 8, 2023, Tucows had 10,824,963 common shares outstanding.

NO STOCK EXCHANGE, SECURITIES COMMISSION OR OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN.

About Tucows

