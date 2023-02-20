Tuffy Security Products Introduces Heavy-Duty Storage Options for New Ford Bronc… – Press Release

CORTEZ, Colo., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tuffy Security Products has a new line of secure storage options available for the 2021-2023 Ford Bronco that includes a Center Console Safe, Tailgate Table for both 4-door and 2-door models, a Cargo Drawer for 4-door Bronco models, a Security Trunk Lockbox for 2-door models as well as several Deck Enclosure options. Custom designed for the reinvented Bronco, these heavy-duty storage solutions keep valuables out of sight and secure while providing peace-of-mind for drivers and passengers.

The Console Safe (Part #385-01) conceals valuables from prying eyes while keeping them protected, yet easily accessible. Made of welded steel with a double bitted cam lock, the slide-in console safe is ideal for storing electronics, documents and firearms. The safe, which blends with OEM styling, is built with a patented Pry-Guard II locking system with a steel latch that allows the lid to be latched without locking.

For keeping other types of gear organized in the rear of new Bronco models, Tuffy is introducing a Tailgate Table (Part #760) that attaches to the inside of the Bronco tailgate. Its lid folds down into a table with a work surface that can hold up to 40 lbs. The exterior is designed with a MOLLE grid that makes it easy to attach holsters, D-rings, medical kits, storage bags, recovery gear and other overlanding items for easy access. It mounts to existing OEM tailgate rail mounts using standard hand tools and all hardware is included.

Also available for the Ford Bronco are the Cargo Drawer (Part #757) for 4-Door models and Security Trunk Lockbox (Part #759) for 2-Door models. The welded steel Cargo Drawer mounts behind the rear seat using OEM mounting points and can be securely locked to provide protection for tools, equipment and other valuables. The Security Trunk Lockbox mounts to the cargo floor and offers over 3.5 cubic feet of lockable storage space. The trunk lockbox lid is supported by gas lifts and the door can be…