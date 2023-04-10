Tulane University’s Freeman School of Business Announces New Full-Time MBA Curri… – Press Release

To prepare future leaders to take on the complex challenges of today’s rapidly changing business environment, Tulane University’s A. B. Freeman School of Business has announced a new full-time MBA curriculum to begin in fall 2023.

Designed to be data-intensive, highly experiential and future focused, the STEM-designated program leverages Freeman’s established strengths while delivering the knowledge, skills and experience sought by today’s top employers.

“Technological advances, climate change, geopolitical conflicts and social inequity are transforming the world at a staggering pace, and business leaders need new skills to navigate this volatile and highly dynamic environment,” said Paulo Goes, dean of the Freeman School. “The Freeman MBA was designed from the bottom up to provide business leaders with the knowledge and tools they need to meet today’s demands and tomorrow’s challenges.”

The product of more than a year of development and input from faculty, employers, alumni and other stakeholders, the curriculum is built on three key pillars: data-driven decision making, cross-functional experiential learning, and broad-based preparation for the business world of the future.

“With the new program’s focus on managerial data analysis, interdisciplinary experiential learning, and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), this curriculum is designed to prepare skilled business leaders who can excel not only in today’s business environment but also tomorrow’s,” said Carmen Weigelt, associate professor of management and chair of the MBA Curriculum Committee.

“It’s a program that’s highly focused on learning by doing,” added Xianjun Geng, senior associate dean for academic programs and a member of the committee. “The curriculum enables students to pull together knowledge from across different areas to solve problems for real companies and create lasting impacts.”

Highlights of the curriculum include: