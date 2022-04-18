Tuna Fish Market to Hit USD 49.70 Billion by 2029 | Strong Demand for Protein Ri… – Press Release

Pune, India, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global tuna fish market size was USD 40.12 billion in 2021. It is expected to surge from USD 41.06 billion in 2022 to USD 49.70 billion in 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.77% in the forecast period. Robust demand for protein-rich foods and value-added tuna is expected to bolster market development. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Tuna Fish Market, 2022-2029“.

Tuna fish is an extremely protein-rich diet and is considered a commercially valuable and important fish. The adoption of a healthy diet and improved lifestyle and the demand for a protein-rich diet is expected to boost the demand for tuna fish globally. Further, the rising demand for value-added tuna is expected to boost adoption. Moreover, rapid development in the seafood industry and the demand for healthy and convenient foods may propel industry growth.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/tuna-fish-market-100744

List of Key Players Profiled in the Tuna Fish Market Report

Bolton Group (Milan, Italy)

Century Pacific Foods Inc. (Pasig, Philippines)

The Jealsa Rianxeira S.AU. Group (Boiro, Spain

Grupo Albacore S.A. (Basque Country, Spain)

ITOCHU Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Thai Union Group Inc. (Samut Sakhon, Thailand)

Dongwon Enterprises Co. Ltd. (Seoul, South Korea)

IBL Ltd. (Port Louis, Mauritius

FCF Co. Ltd. (Kaohsiung, Taiwan)

Sea Delight (Florida, U.S.)

Market Segments:

By species, the market is segmented into skipjack, albacore, yellowfin, bigeye, Bluefin, and others. As per type, it is classified into canned, fresh, and frozen. Geographically, it is grouped into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market….