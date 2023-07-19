Tungsten700 SMARC® System-On-Module from Laird Connectivity Combines Superior Ed… – Press Release

MediaTek partnership delivers powerful IoT innovation for industrial and commercial applications

AKRON, Ohio , July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Laird Connectivity, a global leader in wireless technology and System-on-Modules (SOMs) , announce the Tungsten700 SOM in a smart mobility architecture (SMARC) form factor, developed in partnership with MediaTek.

The Tungsten700 SMARC is powered by the MediaTek Genio 700 processor and Laird Connectivity’s upcoming Sona™ MT320 Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5.3 module, based on the MediaTek Filogic 320 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth combo radio. Together these solutions provide a comprehensive compute and connectivity platform. This high-performance SOM, when used with the new SMARC carrier, also serves as a single board computer (SBC) that can significantly speed customer products to market.

“The Tungsten700 heralds the start of our collaboration with MediaTek to bring smartphone comparable processing and features to the embedded IoT space, leveraging MediaTek’s decades of experience in next-generation connectivity and computing to create a smart, efficient, high-end connected system,” said Dan Kephart, Senior Product Manager, Laird Connectivity. “Available in the SMARC 2.1.1 form factor, this robust product provides a high performance and power efficient IoT solution that easily scales with customer’s applications.”

This product is an ideal solution for demanding use cases, utilizing powerful Arm® DynamIQ multiprocessing which combines the performance of a dual-core 2.2 GHz Arm® Cortex-A78 and power-optimized hexa-core Arm® Cortex-A55 operating at 2.0 GHz. This octa-core architecture allows for balancing power efficiency with the availability of peak computing performance. Customers can also leverage hardware acceleration AI, delivering up to 4 TOPS, an Arm® Mali-G57 GPU, hardware accelerated 4K video codecs, an audio DSP, and advanced 32MP video HDR ISP. Multiple display, network, data, audio, and camera interfaces are also available.