Tunisia 1-0 France: Tunisia upset France however fail to qualify

France had a goal ruled out by VAR for offside in the final minute of stoppage-time as Tunisia held on to register a shock victory.

However, despite victory they failed to qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup.

Substitute Antoine Griezmann volleyed in a dramatic equaliser at the Education City Stadium, but the VAR decision meant Tunisia captain Wahbi Khazi’s brilliant first-half goal proved to be the winner.

However, with Australia recording a 1-0 victory over Denmark in the other match in Group D, Tunisia’s hopes of progressing had been dashed before Griezmann’s goal was ruled out.

“It’s mixed feelings because we’re happy to beat a team like France,” said Tunisia manager Jalel Kadri.

“We can be proud and leave with our head high, but it is a bitter victory.

“It would have been beautiful to beat France and reach the last 16. It is our fault for not doing what we needed to do before.”

France are through to the last 16 as group winners having already secured qualification with victory…