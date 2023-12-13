Turkey referee punch: Turkish leagues to renew after referee launched from hospital

Turkey referee punch: Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca arrested after attack

Turkish football will resume on 19 December after all leagues were suspended when a referee was punched during a top-flight match on Monday.

MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca ran on to the pitch and struck match official Halil Umut Meler after his team conceded a 97th-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Caykur Rizespor.

Meler was released from hospital on Wednesday with a swollen eye.

Koca was arrested on Tuesday and has since apologised for his actions.

Turkish football bosses suspended all leagues following the incident and Turkish Football Federation (TFF) chief Mehmet Buyukeksi told reporters on Wednesday: “We had decided to postpone the matches in all leagues indefinitely. With the decision we took today, all leagues will restart on Tuesday, December 19.”

After Koca punched Meler to the ground, he received several blows from others as he lay on the turf, and suffered injuries including a minor fracture.

The…