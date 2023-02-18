Turkey-Syria earthquake: Three survivors pulled alive from earthquake rubble in Turkey, 10 days later





CNN

—



At least three more people, including two minors, have been incredibly pulled alive from the rubble of a devastating earthquake, 10 days after it struck parts of Turkey and Syria.

A 17-year-old Aleyna Ölmez was dubbed the “miracle girl” when she was pulled alive from the rubble in Turkey on Thursday, 248 hours after the Feb. 6 quake, as rescue efforts shift to recovery operations ten days on from the disaster.

Her rescue was later followed by that of Neslihan Kilic, 30, and a 12-year-old boy named Osman, who told rescuers that there were more people buried nearby.

At least 43,885 people have died across Turkey and neighboring Syria following the powerful 7.8 magnitude quake, according to authorities. Efforts to retrieve survivors have been hampered by a cold winter spell across quake-stricken regions, while authorities grapple with the logistical challenges of…