Turkey was devastated by an earthquake. Here is what meaning for tourism

It was shaping up to be a golden year for tourism in Turkey. With favorable exchange rates sweetening the deal for visitors, the country’s beautiful beaches, historic cities and geological wonders were poised for a post-pandemic tourism revival.

Then disaster struck. On February 6, a massive earthquake close to Turkey’s border with Syria caused major loss of life and leveled entire neighborhoods. The seismic shock and the emotional convulsions that followed were both felt across the country.

Even as they were processing the catastrophe and doing their best to support their compatriots caught up in it, many working in…