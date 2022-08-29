Turkey’s Lycian Manner: An epic hike with stunning seashores at each flip

Editor’s Note — This CNN Travel series is, or was, sponsored by the country it highlights. CNN retains full editorial control over subject matter, reporting and frequency of the articles and videos within the sponsorship, in compliance with our policy.

(CNN) — Turkey’s Lycian Way crosses steep mountains covered in pines, carob and strawberry trees.

It passes through 25 historical sites, including the UNESCO World Heritage listed ancient cities of Xanthos and Letoon. And the full route takes 29 days to complete.

Sounds exhausting, doesn’t it?

Don’t worry, there’s plenty of easy access to sun, sea and sand. Whether you’re a lounge-in-the-sun-all-day kind of beach goer, or a back-to-nature happy camper, there’s something to suit everyone.

All come with a backdrop of stunning towering mountains, the rustle of the wind through the trees and the allure of an endless expanse of clear blue water merging with the sky.

The Lycian Way is 335 miles (540 kilometers) of marked hiking paths on the…