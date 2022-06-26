Twenty20 collection: India safe comfy seven-wicket win over Eire in Malahide

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie was bowled out for a duck early on

Twenty20 series, Malahide (match reduced to 12 overs) Ireland108-4 (Tector 64 not out, Tucker 18) India 111-3 (Hooda 47 not out, Kishan 26, Pandya 24; Young 2-18) India won by seven wickets. Scorecard

World-number-one side India secured a comfortable seven-wicket win over Ireland in the first of a two-game Twenty20 series in Malahide.

In a match reduced to 12 overs due to rain in county Dublin on Sunday, Harry Tector hit an impressive 64 not out as the hosts opened with a total of 108-4.

India showed their quality to chase down their target easily, ending on 111-3 with two overs to spare.

The two sides will meet again at the same Irish venue on Tuesday.

Deepak Hooda was the tourist’s top scorer with 47 not out from 29 balls, ably assisted by Ishan Kishan with 26 and stand-in captain Hardik Pandya on 24, with Craig Young impressing with the ball for the hosts to take two wickets.

Suryakumar Yadav returned from injury for India…