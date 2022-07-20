Twenty20 internationals sequence: Dominant New Zealand hammer Eire by 88 runs in Belfast

Dane Cleaver top-scored with the bat for New Zealand

Second Twenty20 international, Stormont: New Zealand 179-4 (20 overs): Cleaver 78 not out, Allen 35; Little 2-31, Young 2-34 Ireland 91 all out (13.5 overs): Adair 27; Bracewell 3-5, Sodhi 3-21 New Zealand won by 88 runs Scorecard

New Zealand enjoyed another comfortable victory over Ireland as they won by 88 runs in the second of three Twenty20 internationals in Belfast.

The tourists saw Dane Cleaver hit an unbeaten 78, with Finn Allen making 35 in their total of 179-4.

Mark Adair and Craig Young took two wickets each for the hosts.

Adair then posted 27 late on for Ireland, but Ish Sodhi and Michael Bracewell took three wickets apiece as Ireland were all out for 91.

The sides will return to Stormont on Friday for the final match of the series, with Ireland still looking for a first-ever win over New Zealand.

Ireland, unchanged from the opening match, won the toss and elected to bowl but the visitors had 44 runs on the board before their first…