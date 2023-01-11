Twin British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari sentenced to dying for spying for UK





CNN

—



Alireza Akbari, a dual British-Iranian citizen and former Iranian official, has been sentenced to death in Iran for spying for the United Kingdom, according to Iranian judiciary-affiliated outlet Mizan on Wednesday.

Akbari previously served as Iran’s deputy defense minister and was the head of the Strategic Research Institute, as well as a member of the military organization that implemented the United Nations resolution that ended the Iran-Iraq war, according to Iranian pro-reform outlet Shargh Daily.

According to the allegations in Mizan, Akbari “some time ago was arrested for spying against this country. On this basis and after filing an indictment against the accused, the file was referred to court and hearings were held in the presence of the accused’s lawyer and based on the valid documents in this person’s file, he was sentenced to death for spying for the UK.”

…