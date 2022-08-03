Twin HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Shows and Simply Shopping Fest Conc… – Press Release

Diamond jewellery and gourmet food most popular, with sales boosted by livestreaming

HONG KONG, Aug 3, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 38th HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show, the 8th HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show and the inaugural Simply Shopping Fest have all concluded successfully. The three public shows attracted more than 80,000 visitors appreciating and purchasing fine jewellery pieces, in addition to buying gourmet food and wine and household items. The concurrent events featured livestreaming sessions hosted by key opinion leaders (KOLs), offering more opportunities for exhibitors to showcase their products as well as creating a more engaging experience – covering shopping, leisure and entertainment – for the general public. The broadcasts received an enthusiastic response.

The two jewellery shows featured jewellery parades that showcased elegant and stylish pieces.

The smart jewellery bidding session was well received with visitors participating enthusiastically in bidding for their desired pieces.

HKTDC Acting Executive Director Sophia Chong said: “The two jewellery shows were open to the public this year, bringing local retail opportunities for exhibitors. We promoted an online-to-offline (O2O) shopping model through the KOL livestreaming sessions, with engaging sales techniques helping exhibitors to further promote their products. Following the encouraging feedback received, we will continue reinforcing cross-channel marketing to help exhibitors increase brand awareness, reach out to a wider customer base and grow their business.”

Jewellery exhibitors acquiring new customers

J Ocean Pearl Jewellery Limited Director Jackie Leung and Marketing Director Lila…