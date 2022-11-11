Twitter executives give up amid firm turmoil



Washington

CNN Business

Just days after Twitter laid off thousands of employees, a number of top executives from teams working on privacy and security at the platform have reportedly resigned.

Twitter’s chief information security officer announced their resignation on Thursday, vacating one of the company’s most critical roles just as scrutiny is mounting over Twitter’s future and the erratic decisions of its new owner, Elon Musk.

In a tweet, Lea Kissner, the former CISO, said they were looking forward to figuring out their next steps.

“I’ve made the hard decision to leave Twitter,” Kissner tweeted. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with amazing people and I’m so proud of the privacy, security, and IT teams and the work we’ve done.”

Kissner didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did they publicly offer their…