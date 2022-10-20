Twitterverse vigilance scares LVMH CEO into dumping his personal airplane



New York

CNNBusiness

—



Billionaires are no match for the Twitterverse.

Luxury goods mogul and LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault has dumped his private jet after Twitter users took to tracking his every plane trip to make an example of how the rich and their rarefied lifestyles are polluting the environment.

Renault, 73, the world’s second-richest man with a net worth of over $149 billion, said he has sold his private jet because he was Twitter-shamed over his frequent plane use.

He’s still flying, though, but a bit differently in hopes of evading the Twitterverse radar.

“Indeed, with all these stories, the group had a plane and we sold it,” Arnault told an LVMH-owned radio station, on Monday. “The result now is that no one can see where I go because I rent planes when I use private planes.”

Bloomberg first reported the story.

The…