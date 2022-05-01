Two extra migrant boats arrive on Cayman Brac

Cuban vessel arrived Saturday night, 30 April (photo by CBC)

(CNS): Just days after the director of border control, Charles Clifford, said that government was rolling out a plan to deal with a potential mass arrival of Cuban migrants in local waters, another 18 people arrived in Cayman Brac Saturday in two vessels. The first boat arrived in Spot Bay at 1:15pm carrying one woman and eight men, officials said. Later that night, at 11pm, another make-shift boat, also with eight men and one woman, arrived on the south shore.

Officials said that all the migrants appeared to be in good health, though one man who arrived on the second boat was treated by the Health Services Authority’s Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) for a laceration to his foot.

Officials said all of the migrants are being processed in accordance with CBC’s established protocols relating to COVID-19 and they will be transported to Grand Cayman as soon as possible. The arrival of the latest two…