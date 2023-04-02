Two flight attendants file lawsuit, declare they have been assaulted by former Lebanese PM Saad Hariri





CNN

—



Two flight attendants claim they were sexually assaulted by then Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad Hariri aboard his private plane, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court in New York.

The complaint was filed in US District Court on March 20, against Saad El-Din Rafik Al-Hariri and five co-defendants.

The plaintiffs, identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, allege Hariri of the “brutal workplace rape” of Doe 2 according to court documents, as well as, “multiple instances of false imprisonment, sexual assault, and sexual harassment of both Plaintiffs.”

The incidents allegedly happened from 2006 to 2009 aboard a Saudi Oger plane, a company owned by Hariri, according to court documents.

The two plaintiffs worked for Saudi Oger, according to the lawsuit. Doe 1 quit her job in 2009, and Doe 2 was fired, according to court documents.

…