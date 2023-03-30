Two in five US workers feel overwhelmed by debt – Press Release

CHICAGO, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TELUS Health (formerly LifeWorks), a global leader in employee health, today released a special report on Financial Wellbeing as part of its Mental Health Index that shows significant declines.



The US Mental Health Index score for February 2023 is 69.8 points out of 100, a reversal from recent improvements and sharp decline of 2.2 points from January 2023.

The Mental Health sub score of financial risk declined by 3.8 points from January.

The Financial Wellbeing Index score for February 2023 is 66.7 points out of 100, near the low point of 66.4 when it was launched in January 2021.



Financial uncertainty and debt weigh heavily on mental health

The Index found that two in five workers (40 percent) feel overwhelmed by debt. The mental health and financial wellbeing scores for this group are 10 and 15 points below the national averages respectively. The 60 percent of employees who have never felt overwhelmed by debt have a mental health score of 76.7 and financial wellbeing score of 76.9 – both well above the national average.

More than a third (37 percent) of workers are not financially confident about the next 10 years, with 12 percent expecting at least some level of financial struggle.

Almost three quarters (71 percent) of people who feel overwhelmed have not reached out for financial advice or coaching, with 16 percent citing embarrassment as the reason.



Emergency funds make a difference