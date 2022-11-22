Two Iranian actresses arrested as authorities ramp up crackdown on anti-regime protesters





CNN

—



Two well-known Iranian actresses have been arrested by security forces after they showed support for the protest movement gripping the country, as authorities intensify their crackdown on dissidents.

Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were arrested on separate occasions for publicly backing the nationwide protests, according to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

Since September, the country has seen widespread demonstrations, triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran’s morality police. Amini, a Kurdish Iranian woman, died after being detained for allegedly for not wearing her hijab properly.

Riahi was arrested by Iranian security forces on Sunday, Tasnim News Agency reported. The actress, who is known for her roles in television series “Joseph the Prophet” and “the Tenth Night,” as well as films such as “The Last…