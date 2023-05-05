Two KnowBe4 Leaders Named Winners For 2023 OnCon Icon Awards – Press Release

General Counsel Alicia Dietzen and Drew Graef, SVP of global talent, recognized in Top 10 for Corporate Counsel and Talent Acquisition Professional awards, respectively

TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that its General Counsel Alicia Dietzen has been recognized with an OnCon 2023 Top 10 Corporate Counsel award along with Drew Graef, SVP of global talent, who has been recognized with an OnCon 2023 Top 10 Talent Acquisition Professional award.

These global awards recognize the top 100 professionals in each category who have made strong contributions to their professional community through thought leadership, made a considerable impact on their organization, innovated in their roles and exhibited exceptional leadership. The OnConferences team determines finalists based on the applications and nominations, and public/peer voting determines the recipients of the Icon Awards. Winners represent some of the top professionals in the entire world. Dietzen and Graef were both recognized among the top 10 for this award in their respective categories.

During her tenure at KnowBe4, Dietzen has managed to build a legal department and facilitate and support its global expansion efforts. She has brought on strategic hires to help provide global legal support to the organization as it expanded internationally across multiple countries and provided key legal support for the organization as KnowBe4 became public in April 2021 and private again in February 2023. Regarding community involvement, Dietzen has contributed by helping to establish the KnowBe4 Cybersecurity Law Program Fund at Stetson Law School, which offers a wide range of benefits for the law students, including scholarships, internship opportunities and general support for business law initiatives at Stetson.

