Two native males admit gun-related costs

RCIPS van outside the courthouse

(CNS): The prevalence of illegal guns was illustrated Friday when two men appeared in court in relation to gun charges. Charles Walton III admitted robbing a man on the street while armed with a gun and Eddie Marlon Ebanks admitted having a pistol in his home. Walton was remanded in custody until 25 November, when he will be sentenced, after pleading guilty to two charges of robbery. He is accused of holding up two men and making off with their jewellery in central George Town in March.

Although Walton (27) was said to be armed during the street stick-up, the police never recovered the gun. As a result, he has not been charged with the possession of an unlicensed firearm, but the use of at least an imitation weapon will be factored into the case at sentencing.

In a separate case, Ebanks (41) pleaded guilty to the possession of an unlicensed firearm. He is now facing at least seven years behind bars after police seized a Polymer80…