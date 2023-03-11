Two Sessions: Dialogue with Foreign Experts – Press Release

BEIJING, March 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On the occasion of the Two Sessions, several prominent foreign experts who live and work in China, were interviewed by S&T Daily to share their thoughts on China’s development and its important role in global growth.

Visions for Two Sessions

Speaking of their visions for this year’s Two Sessions, British paleontologist, Professor Norman Macleod from Nanjing University (NJU) recognized their value in setting priorities and establishing a roadmap for China’s development.

Macleod praised China’s progress in the past years in addressing environmental issues, such as establishing national parks and wildlife reserves. He expressed his appreciation for the renewed emphasis on conservation and correcting the detrimental effects humans have exerted on the natural environment, as reflected in the Two Sessions’ document.

At the same time, Professor Rocco Lacorte, an Italian Marxist scholar from Nankai University, expects that the focus will be on addressing key issues related to social and economic development, as well as environmental challenges. He said that the world has called for action to address these challenges, and China is already ahead of the West in terms of green policies.

As a cultural messenger between China and Azerbaijan, Dr. Agshin Aliyev, an Azerbaijani sinologist, is optimistic about the potential of such collaboration to foster stronger ties between the two nations.

Canadian teacher at Yunnan University of Finance and Economics, Rouhieh Tabibzadegan, is more concerned about China’s policies in improving primary education, which is crucial for the development of children’s morality, intelligence, and physical beauty. She emphasized that it’s essential to start teaching morality at a young age and providing practical ways for students to learn and apply their lessons.

BRI, Unrivalled Global Platform

Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in 2013, to improve regional connectivity and…