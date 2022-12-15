Two sisters simply reunited with the thriller girl who gave them $100 on a aircraft 23 years in the past

New York (CNN) — Ayda Zugay clasps her hands together, trying to keep her nerves in check.

She’s been waiting for this day for decades.

At any moment the woman she tried to find for so long will finally be here.

It’s been more than 23 years since a stranger on an airplane gave Zugay and her sister an envelope with $100 in it that would change their lives.

A CNN story last spring featured Zugay’s quest to find the woman and thank her. At the time, Zugay only knew that the woman’s first name was Tracy, that she played tennis and that her act of generosity had made a tremendous difference in the lives of two refugees from the former Yugoslavia who were just beginning a new life in the United States.

The story reached millions of readers — many of whom sent in tips to help with the search. Several of them saw the handwriting on the envelope and knew right away who was behind it: Tracy Peck of Blaine, Minnesota.