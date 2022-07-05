Two uncommon research of Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘The Final Supper’ can be offered in London public sale

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

Two chalk and pastel studies of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” that once belonged to a 19th-century Dutch king will be up for auction next month.

The portraits of the heads of St. John the Evangelist and St. James, who are each sat to the left of Jesus Christ in the famed fresco in Milan, are part of a Sotheby’s London sale on July 6 dedicated to master works on paper.

Attributed to Leonardo’s assistant, Giovanni Antonio Boltraffio, each 25-by-18.5-inch drawing, made to be the actual size of the figures in the painting, are estimated to sell for up to £120,000 ($146,500) each.

A chalk and pastel study depicting the head of St. James the Less, attributed to Giovanni Antonio Boltraffio. Credit: Sotheby’s London

According to Cristiana Romalli, a senior specialist of Old Master drawings at Sotheby’s, experts aren’t exactly sure why the studies were produced, but said the large-scale portraits are “extremely rare.”

Part of a series of 11 similar…