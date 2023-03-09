Two useless after foiled $32.5 million airport heist in Chile

A foiled multimillion-dollar heist at Chile’s largest airport has left two dead, officials said Wednesday.

Footage widely shared on social media shows a shootout between robbers and officials from Chile’s DGAC aviation agency at the Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago.

Chief prosecutor Eduardo Baeza said Wednesday the “assault” resulted in the deaths of a DGAC airport security official and one of the robbers. It happened at approximately 7:50 a.m. local time (5:50 a.m. ET).

“(The attempted robbery) is still under investigation,” Baeza added.

Officials said around 10 people broke into the airport in three or four trucks, targeting an armored vehicle carrying a “valued load” from a LATAM Airlines plane.

The plane, which had arrived from Miami, was carrying $32.5 million to be transported locally by security provider Brinks.

Speaking to…