Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora: The ‘Gypsy King’ retains WBC heavyweight world title as Oleksandr Usyk watches ringside

Tyson Fury claimed the 23rd knockout of his career

Tyson Fury retained his WBC world heavyweight title with a brutal stoppage of Derek Chisora to set up an undisputed bout with Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury, 34, maintained his unbeaten record in front of 60,000 people at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Fellow Briton Chisora, 38, was hurt repeatably by the dominant champion and the referee waved off the one-sided contest in the 10th round.

Usyk, holder of the IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA belts, was ringside in London.

For Chisora, it was the 13th loss of his 46-fight career.

Earlier this week, the pair shook hands and promised to stand toe-to-toe in the opening three minutes with Chisora promising “the best first round the heavyweight game has ever seen”.

And, in front of an incredible atmosphere – despite the cold conditions at an outdoor December night event in London – the two fighters tried to provide the entertainment they had promised.

But the fight did prove a mismatch as Fury was a level above his…