Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou: British heavyweight claims controversial cut up choice win over ex-UFC fighter

Tyson Fury had to gather himself after being knocked down by Francis Ngannou in round three

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury claimed a controversial split decision victory over former UFC fighter Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou, 37, put Fury on the canvas in round three after connecting with a left hook.

But while one judge scored it 95-94 in favour of Ngannou, two gave it to Fury at 96-93 and 95-94.

Fury’s WBC heavyweight belt was not on the line.

“That definitely wasn’t in the script,” Fury told TNT Sports.

“I got caught round the back of the head [for the knockdown]. I wasn’t hurt. I got up and got back to my boxing.

“He’s an awkward man and a good puncher and I respect him a lot. He’s given me one of my toughest fights of the last 10 years.”

Ngannou, making his professional boxing debut, came out tentatively behind the jab in the opening round and Fury seemed content with a slow start as he looked to get a read on his opponent.

Fury got a first taste of Ngannou’s power in…