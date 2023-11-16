Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk: Undisputed heavyweight struggle set for 17 February in Saudi Arabia

Usyk and Fury are both undefeated in their pro careers

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will fight for the undisputed heavyweight title on 17 February in Saudi Arabia.

Briton Fury, 35, is the WBC champion with Ukraine’s Usyk, 36, holding the WBA, WBO and IBF belts.

The winner in Riyadh will become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 1999.

The bout was scheduled to take place on 23 December but Fury’s difficult encounter with Francis Ngannou last month derailed those plans.

Instead on that date, in Riyadh, former heavyweight world champions Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder will fight separate opponents.

Should Joshua overcome Otto Wallin and American Wilder beats former champion Joseph Parker, the pair could fight each other in 2024.

Fury has won 34 fights with one draw since turning professional in 2008.

He has faced criticism for failing to reach terms with Usyk after a proposed bout at London’s Wembley Stadium in April fell through.

An unexpected announcement in September…